[CSS Trick]: Bookmark-bar Only Show In New Tab
- Update: Fixed only working in default "Text and icons" mode. Now, works in all bookmarks display modes
- Extremely simple but neither Vivaldi nor Opera have added this feature by default for many years
- Surely many people will need it
- Go to settings > Bookmarks > Check "Show Bookmark-bar"
- Uncheck "Open Bookmark in new tab"
CODE HERE
/* Bookmark-bar Only Show In New Tab */ #browser #main .bookmark-bar { display: none; } #browser #main:has(.startpage) .bookmark-bar { display: block; }
@nguoidadolangthang Interesting bookmark bar you got there
You might also consider removing the
.winfrom your selectors to allow it to work on other operating systems besides Windows.
@nomadic Oh thanks, I fixed it
it doesn’t work for me. What position should these birds be in ?
- The code will only work with Start Page. If you choose to open a specific website, it will not be displayed.
- You also need to uncheck the Open Bookmarks in New Tab option
I do not know the reason, but I watched the class as well as I could. But only the lower bird in the Settings works for me. Custom.css -- no
@sphera - I accidentally only enabled it with the default mode so if you choose another mode it won't work.
- Please edit as follows, it will work in all modes: (delete ".default")
/* Bookmark-bar Only Show In New Tab */ #browser #main .bookmark-bar { display: none; } #browser #main:has(.startpage) .bookmark-bar { display: block; }
- Update: Fixed only working in default "Text and icons" mode.
- Works in all bookmarks display modes
No, it doesn't work for me.
But this is not the first time. Here's 6.4.3160.29 -- Dark Tips .
It works for everyone, but not for me. The reason is not known. I didn't change anything, and after a few months the color of the hint changed to white. Although during this time I have updated the browser 10 times, and reinstalled Windows 2 times. I'm sure the developers changed the code, not me by accident. With my eyes closed, I solved the problem myself.
But I decided to leave this panel on all tabs. Very convenient, thank you.
Don't you think it's necessary to swap styles?
- I'm just sharing what I'm using and find it convenient.
- If you like it, you can refer to it. If not, you can skip it.
- Small screen devices that display the bookmarks bar will take up a lot of screen space. That's why this mod was born
- It works perfectly for me. Tried a few other machines and still works very accurately. Maybe you should look for a more thorough application uninstaller like: Revo Uninstaller Pro, for example. It will help cleanly remove applications from the window system, even deep inside the registry!