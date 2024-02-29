Adblock doesn't seem to add new filters
So I'm trying to add new filters to adblock to make it more useful to prepare for Manifest V3, namely lists to prevent anti-adblockers from popping up, but I still get anti-adblock popups. I've added many filter lists to try to stop this from happening, but it still keeps happening. Is Vivaldi's adblock not recognizing these filters, or does it load after a page does?
mib2berlin
@Daring
Hi, it is not clear to me what you have done.
Add Adblock lists to the Vivaldi ad blocker?
The Adblock extensions is not only based on lists, that's the reason why blocker extensions are so powerful.
This is a manual added list:
It was updated Yesterday, if I disable/enable it it gets updated and working.
To my knowledge the lists are loaded if you start Vivaldi.
I've added AakList, Adblock Warning Removal Filter, Fk Fkadblock and Fanboy's Annoyance List to try to work around anti-adblock filters. However, I'm still seeing things like this.
I should not be seeing these messages, if Vivaldi's integrated adblocker is working.
Hi,
Would be a conflict with the lists.
This is on Vivaldi Android
Try cleaning Site Cookies and Cache and refresh.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
mib2berlin
@Daring
Yep, this is Vivaldi stable with the default lists:
Went back to default lists and still the same result. I'll try on another computer and see what happens.
Tried it on my Steam Deck and it worked just fine. I think my profile's in need of a refresh.
bro
Still trying to figure this out. For some reason, Vivaldi retains info from my current profile even if I make a new one and even if I reinstall the browser, so I haven't been able to successfully refresh my profile. On my Steam Deck, which is of course a Linux PC, everything's fine, so I don't get what's going on with Vivaldi here that's making the built-in adblocker not work right on my Windows PC. Or what's keeping me from remaking my profile, for that matter.
DNS, HostFile, any other kind of blocking system at Operating System level?
Nope, none.
Go to your Profile folder and rename it
Profile Location Recap
Go to
vivaldi://about
Alternatively,
Open Vivaldi menu button Vivaldi menu > Help > About
Make a note of the directory listed under Profile Path
Open a system window (File Explorer)
Go to the User Data folder (or customised name)
Once you’ve located the correct folder, go back to Vivaldi:
Ctrl + Shift + Supr| Mark just Cache & Clean
- Close the browser
Back to the File Explorer
Back up the whole User Data folder
