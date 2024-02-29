Bizarre behaviour using Vivaldi
I have an iMac with an external monitor running Sonana. Using Vivaldi I move the main window to my secondary window to the left which I call my "reference" window. My "Working" window is in front of me. If you haven't tried it, dual monitors is a fantastic way to use a computer.
When I bring Vivaldi to the top {on the reference monitor} most of my windows that were open on my Working window hide. When I click on my Working window to bring the active windows back into view, the "reference" windows in Vivaldi disappear.
I tried looking through the 300 different settings to find something that would cause this but nothing stood out.
I hope that amongst the seasoned users of this wonderful browser the solution is just a click away. I'd love to know.
Cheers.
I hope you'll get a solution to your specific problem. I can't reproduce your problem.
In the meantime, I only say this as a consolation: I can say that Vivaldi has always had one or other minor troubles with Mac's windowing system, especially with multiple-monitor setups, for a long, long time.