I have an iMac with an external monitor running Sonana. Using Vivaldi I move the main window to my secondary window to the left which I call my "reference" window. My "Working" window is in front of me. If you haven't tried it, dual monitors is a fantastic way to use a computer.

When I bring Vivaldi to the top {on the reference monitor} most of my windows that were open on my Working window hide. When I click on my Working window to bring the active windows back into view, the "reference" windows in Vivaldi disappear.

I tried looking through the 300 different settings to find something that would cause this but nothing stood out.

I hope that amongst the seasoned users of this wonderful browser the solution is just a click away. I'd love to know.

Cheers.