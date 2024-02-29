Solved Which file contains the typed-url list?
-
I did a fresh install of Vivaldi last night, but before I did I made a copy of the \User Data\Default\ directory to transfer back all my bookmarks and other settings.
However, I must have missed one file, since my typed-url list now only has today's entries.
So, what file do I need to bring over from the old User Data\Default\ directory?
-
@wpcoe I guess its in the History file, table keyword_search_terms, that is an SQLite file.
Table content_annotations seems to hold similar data.
-
Its in the file Preferences - look for key "typed_history".
Use a json editor to add contents, don't forget to backup your actual Preferences first.
-
@bariton I copied the Preferences file from my previous Vivaldi installation to my current one (while Vivaldi was closed) and when I restarted Vivaldi, I still only have the typed-url list starting from brand new yesterday.
I know in the past I've managed to "import" the entire old typed-url list and it worked. Any ideas why this is bombing out?
-
@wpcoe Oh sorry, I do not know what else would be necessary.
-
@bariton Oh, wait. I just looked into the Preferences file and searched for "typed_history" and that looks like the dropdown of past searches from the search box, not from the address bar. Sure enough, my old searches from the search box are now in my new Vivald installation, but what I really want are the typed URLs from the address bar. Any ideas where I can find those?
-
@wpcoe I guess its in the History file, table keyword_search_terms, that is an SQLite file.
Table content_annotations seems to hold similar data.
-
@bariton Bingo! It was the History file.
I had transferred over the History file before, and it worked for the actual sites-visited history (like via <ctrl+h>) but for some reason the typed-url drop-down list part must have been corrupted for some reason?<shrug>
Now, after re-transferring over the old History file I now have both the actual history of sites visited plus the drop-down typed-url list.
Thanks!
-
Hi,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83213/guide-internal-v-files
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
-