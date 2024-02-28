Reset my phone, lost all tabs and settings
On Android I had sync enabled for Vivaldi. I though all I had to do was long back in after the phone Reset, and pick up where I left off. Instead I lost everything.
I sync on the same account that my desktop Vivaldi uses, so I have access to the full history. That part of it worked correctly. But I'm not clear why restoring after reset failed. I'm also not clear on how one sync account keeps two distinct sets of data.
Hi,
What's at
vivaldi://sync-internals?
Actually,
We have to ensure that Data is Up to Date Sync'd before resets.
AFAIK,
1 Sync account sync all Data.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
mib2berlin
@paul1149
Hi, can you check on desktop if tabs are listed in the windows panel > Synced Tabs?
That page has personal information. But I don't see what benefit it would have anyway, since it is a completely new installation.
@mib2berlin Hi. At the Windows panel I see two synced entries for my moto g7 phone. One is the current tab set, the other appears to be the one for the previous installation, or most of them anyway. I guess I can rescue the tabs from there, but I'm not sure why this happened.
mib2berlin
@paul1149
Just guessing, your device get a new ID on the sync server, it should be possible to reach your "old tabs" from mobile too.
I don't need to reset my devices since some Years so no idea what happen then but your settings should be synced.
The only personal info on that page is the Vivaldi Mail.
Despite a New install, should have the Sync Data.
Yes, I was able to access the synced tabs through the mobile browser, and thus restore them, so thanks again for that huge clue. The settings I had manually reconstructed.
Next time I will rely less on Vivaldi's sync and on Google One, both of which failed me, and also some backup apps which didn't do well either, and I will take a good-ole manual copy of my data via usb.
I don't know how settings are handled, hopefully similarly, but it was good to see Vivaldi separating synced tabs by device. That gives a good measure of control.