Address bar autocomplete now appending "login" to entries
-
Some Vivaldi update about a month ago seems to have caused "login" to frequently be auto-appended to text entered into the address bar. This is a very frustrating change. Previously you could just type a few letters of the site you wanted to navigate to into the address bar and it would autocomplete the rest of the website address and you just hit enter and it takes you to the site. Now I find when I do this it autocompletes the rest of the website address + "login" and so if you quickly hit enter it takes you to your search engine. For example, previously you could type "viv" and it would autocomplete to "vivaldi.net" and you could quickly hit enter and it take you to the site. Now, for many (but not all) sites if you type "viv" it will autocomplete to "vivaldi.net login" and hitting enter performs a web search, which just adds a needless extra step. I hope the change causing this can be reversed.
-
