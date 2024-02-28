Unable to trigger multiple files to download
Hi all,
I apologize but after searching I couldn't find anything on this issue so I am having to make a new post. So here's an example URL
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=28786
When one hits the download button then there are 2 zips to download one after the other. Looks like this
Somehow Vivaldi can't seem to queue up both zips and just downloads only one of them when the idea is to queue them both and DL one after the other. At least this is the behaviour I am seeing with other browsers.
Is there a setting for this in this amazingly customizable browser (at least I couldn't find any) or is it a bug? I mean no offence, I'm just reporting on what I considered not being the normal behaviour since it has happened to me with other URLs too. This is just the most recent one from today. I love the browser and hopefully would be fixed in a future update.
Cheers!
VB-104373
mib2berlin
@sotoyoto
Hi, if I test this I get this:
If I click Allow I get this:
Maybe a security or blocker extension stop this, this is Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 on Linux.
Will check on Windows 11 in a minute.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
There's a setting, but Site dependant.
Go to the M$ address, click on the Lock icon > Site Settings > Automatic Downloads (on the new settings tab) > Allow (Instead of Ask)
This will download both at the same time.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Maybe you made the above change at some point before?
Or it's a Clean Profile?
Thanks for the quick replies. I am much more inclined to think that the issue is on my end so it ought to be fixable easily. Can you guys come up with any random other site so we can test? I've been digging for a while now ... it's a very specific thing
I did as instructed but still DLs only the one file. Rly odd.
I would normally expect this type of prompt
mib2berlin
Vivaldi Version?
Just tested before Post and worked without the prompt.
Did the download and just came x86
Made the settings change
Refreshed the website
Downloaded again
Came both | Without prompt
Vivaldi Snapshot 6.6.3271.35
W11 22H2
It's funny cos I actually do see 2 download dialog boxes quickly appearing one after each other yet it still is the one file that downloads only.
And after tweaking the site-specific settings it looks like this, so it ought to trigger a double download.
Yes only the x86 comes .. odd
-
Try,
Close / open Vivaldi after the change
Did, still only the 1 file DLs .. the x86 one.
-
FWIW, Im on a W10x64 22H2
Agree with you that M$ are ... not reliable. I am rly sure that some days ago I had another site, not M$ which also was meant to trigger a queue of DL files and it did the same. Something is off on my end here.
-
here are my DL settings
Try on a New / Clean Profile.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/#Choose_a_profile_on_startup
-
Disabled all my extensions and closed/reopened Vivaldi ... issue persists. Good tip thou, 10x.
-
I'm thinking it would be related to a cookie.
Testing on a Clean Profile will provide better information.
yes sir, working on it, trying to catch up with your pace, you guys r quick