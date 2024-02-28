VB-104373

--

Hi all,

I apologize but after searching I couldn't find anything on this issue so I am having to make a new post. So here's an example URL

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=28786

When one hits the download button then there are 2 zips to download one after the other. Looks like this



Somehow Vivaldi can't seem to queue up both zips and just downloads only one of them when the idea is to queue them both and DL one after the other. At least this is the behaviour I am seeing with other browsers.

Is there a setting for this in this amazingly customizable browser (at least I couldn't find any) or is it a bug? I mean no offence, I'm just reporting on what I considered not being the normal behaviour since it has happened to me with other URLs too. This is just the most recent one from today. I love the browser and hopefully would be fixed in a future update.

Cheers!