How can I link Vivaldi mail client with PDF program?
I am currently trying out the
PDF Studioprogram. It has a shortcut option to send an open PDF file directly by mail.
The default setting is Thunderbird. For another application I have to enter a suitable command.
What is it for Vivaldi Mail Client? This doesn't work:
/usr/bin/vivaldi
See screenshot (German interface):
mib2berlin
@Dancer18
Hi, I have no idea but I find this:
https://kbpdfstudio.qoppa.com/change-default-email-application-using-command-line/
Maybe another user can do something with it.
I cant get it to work on Opensuse.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
Thanks for the answers. Unfortunately there was nothing usable. By the way, it is super easy with LibreOffice, because the standard program is used, in my case Vivaldi. However, since "PDF Studio" wants a certain command, I can imagine that this command must also contain
mailto.
After all, it is not simply the browser that is to be opened, but - as it goes with LibreOffice - the mail editor window in a tab.
mib2berlin
@Dancer18
I cant get it to work with other mail clients like Kmail too, so it is not a Vivaldi issue.
Time to call there support, it is a commercial software at least.
@mib2berlin OK, I would probably have to do that. However, curiosity drove me to test this program in the trial version. Actually, I don't need it at all, since
Okularor even the standard program
Xreaderare completely sufficient for me.
In the Linux Mint forum there is a question about suitable PDF editors in Linux. And someone mentioned
PDF Studio, which is not really cheap (99$).
Update:
I got a message from the developer. They are not very used to Linux, but they provide a command for èvolution`. However, it doesn't work yet with only replacing evolution with vivaldi.
Here is a screenshot:
Command Line: evolution Command Line (with Attachment): evolution "mailto:?attach=$filepath&subject=$filename"