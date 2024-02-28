Overlay bookmark bar
-
Preview
CSS
#browser { --bookmark-bar-hide-delay: 400ms; } .address-top.bookmark-bar-top { .bookmark-bar { position: absolute !important; z-index: 4 !important; top: 35px !important; width: 100% !important; clip-path: inset(0 0 -1px 0) !important; transition: clip-path 150ms cubic-bezier(0, 1, 0, 0.9) 50ms !important; } &.disable-titlebar .bookmark-bar { top: calc(47px / var(--uiZoomLevel)) !important; } .bookmark-bar:not(:focus-within, :hover, .mainbar:hover ~ *) { clip-path: inset(0 0 100% 0) !important; } .bookmark-bar:not(:focus-within, .mainbar:hover ~ *) { transition-delay: var(--bookmark-bar-hide-delay) !important; } &.animation-off .bookmark-bar { transition-duration: 0ms !important; } }