256 tabs !
-
I closed all my tabs yesterday closed Vivaldi browser. When I opened this morning . I see 256 and more in other workplaces hundreds of tabs everywhere! what is going on I do not have power to close them one by one :(((((
look at screenshot. !
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Check here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83213/guide-internal-v-files
And search the Workspaces entry.
You can remove all the Workspaces and its content removing;
- Workspaces at Preferences
- Sessions | Folder
- Session Storage | Folder
Read the Topic, all you the steps are there.
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps