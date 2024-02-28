"Keep typed text after searching" option unchecks itself
Upon checking the "Keep typed text after searching" option, then closing and reopening the Settings window, the option automatically unchecks itself.
Note that this issue was reported in a post made all the way back in December 2023, but wasn't noticed by developers.
mib2berlin
@SSBeluga
Hi, I can reproduce this.
The developer don't read the forum, this is mainly a user forum.
The reports here are to get feedback from other user and then report it to the bug tracker.
So please report it to the tracker, I can reach the internal bug tracking system and can confirm your report there.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Anyone already sent a report?
mib2berlin
@shifte
Hi and no, or I cant find it.
I would report myself but I cant confirm my own reports, it's better a other user report this.
Can you report it if you can confirm?
Can you report it
Oh my... I'm gonna do it!
@SSBeluga @mib2berlin
VB-104444
-
mib2berlin
@shifte
Argh, was reported as:
VB-104372
Option "Keep typed text after searching" automatically shows up as unchecked upon closing and reopening the settings window.
I searched for "keep text".
Our report is marked as duplicate.
@mib2berlin
OK. thanx!