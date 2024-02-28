@SSBeluga

Hi, I can reproduce this.

The developer don't read the forum, this is mainly a user forum.

The reports here are to get feedback from other user and then report it to the bug tracker.

So please report it to the tracker, I can reach the internal bug tracking system and can confirm your report there.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib