Unsolved Workspaces shows audio playing when it isn't
-
My workspaces icon has the speaker showing, indicating something is playing in another workspace.
This can't be correct as I only have one tab open that isn't in hibernation, and I have also checked each workspace and none of my tabs even have any video/ audio to play in the first place.
Is this just a bug?
Edit: I also can't interact with the icon (such as clicking it to mute the audio).
I have 3 workspaces + the free workspace at the top. The icon for audio is on the free workspace.
This isn't the first time the icon has appeared in this manner.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@HRamsh The workspaces button in tab bar shows the speaker icon at right and if you click workspaces button the workspace which play sound has the animated icon.
-
@DoctorG I understand how the speaker icon works, but it isn't functioning how I believe it is supposed to. It's supposed to appear when there is audio playing, but i don't have any tabs playing audio. I also can't interact with the icon - I believe I should be able to click it to mute whatever is playing, but I can't click it, the workspace menue just closes.
-
I restarted my browser and the icon has gone away.
But I am still convinced that this is a bug, as there was no reason for the icon to appear, and it has done this on more than one occasion