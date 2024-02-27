My workspaces icon has the speaker showing, indicating something is playing in another workspace.

This can't be correct as I only have one tab open that isn't in hibernation, and I have also checked each workspace and none of my tabs even have any video/ audio to play in the first place.

Is this just a bug?

Edit: I also can't interact with the icon (such as clicking it to mute the audio).

I have 3 workspaces + the free workspace at the top. The icon for audio is on the free workspace.

This isn't the first time the icon has appeared in this manner.