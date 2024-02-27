open in the app
Hello,
I would like to propose a new feature in the mobile application.
I often open links to websites (e.g. shopping platforms), but Vivaldi opens them on the page inside the browser even though I have an application installed for the given platform in which I would like to open the link. It would be nice if Vivaldi had a button/menu item such as 'open in application' (as in Opera). Vivaldi would allow links to be opened in applications that have those links assigned.
mib2berlin
@shados
Hi, please check if "Stay in Browser" in uncecked in the settings (Default).
Please add links to such platforms, a quick test with Ebay open the app, Amazon does not.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin "Stay in Browser" is uncecked but it still not working. For example I using Amazon, Aliexpress or Allegro - they are open in browser only
mib2berlin
@shados
I cant find the setting in Opera, if Amazon work there it is maybe a bug.