In the past, I tried Vivaldi several times but never fully switched due to the high CPU usage, which always triggered the fan to spin fast. I thought it was due to some problem with a specific architecture, although the same issue happened both on the AMD Threadripper and Intel.

I installed 6.5.3206.63 and the issue is gone on my PC with the i9-13900KF. Vivaldi runs fine and the CPU impact is low. In fact, is the lowest among all the browsers I tried, only matched by Firefox.

Have the developers addressed the old CPU issue? I'm hopeful that's the case because it would indicate that the low CPU impact isn't just a coincidence. This might finally be the right time for me to make the switch to Vivaldi.