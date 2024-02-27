Did they changed something about CPU usage in the latest release?
-
InkBlizzard
In the past, I tried Vivaldi several times but never fully switched due to the high CPU usage, which always triggered the fan to spin fast. I thought it was due to some problem with a specific architecture, although the same issue happened both on the AMD Threadripper and Intel.
I installed 6.5.3206.63 and the issue is gone on my PC with the i9-13900KF. Vivaldi runs fine and the CPU impact is low. In fact, is the lowest among all the browsers I tried, only matched by Firefox.
Have the developers addressed the old CPU issue? I'm hopeful that's the case because it would indicate that the low CPU impact isn't just a coincidence. This might finally be the right time for me to make the switch to Vivaldi.
-
mib2berlin
@InkBlizzard
Hi, they did not change anything I am aware of but some user report this here.
I never had high CPU usage independent of the platform, in my experience it was always a combination of user, Vivaldi/system settings.
Extensions and third party security software can cause strange issues in Vivaldi, even most users don't think of.
Cheers, mib
-
InkBlizzard
@mib2berlin Thanks for the info.
I wish there had been some news in that regard, but I guess I'll just hope it will work fine from now on.
-
gentrificationzolaz
It's really cool when continuous optimization and improvement is a common practice for browser developers to improve performance and user experience.