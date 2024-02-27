Bookmarks: Multiple search
======== VAB-8766 ======
Developers, try to use your own solutions !
Search in bookmarks. We are looking for a common word. We get a lot of results.
- How to figure it out?
- If you didn't guess the choice the first time, then you can't go back to this search.
Are needed:
- Full addresses, at least the folders closest to the path.
- The "Back" button with saving the result of the previous search.
===== A-N-D ! =====
COLLAPSE ALL FOLDER IN BOOKMARKS everywhere !!!
This request has may be 10 years on forum.
There is already a community "BLM" (Bookmarks Low Meter) on the forum against multi-meter sheets in bookmarks.