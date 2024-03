Hi

I am using Oppo Find n3 (Oneplus Open)

The "show tab bar" option is there when the phone is folded, but the option disappeared when it's unfolded

I assume this mean I can always have tab bar when unfolded, but can choose show tab bar or not when it's folded.

However, it's not. If I turn off "show tab bar", it wont show tab bar even though it's unfolded.

I want this option to be valid so I can hide tab bar when it's folded, and visible when it's unfolded