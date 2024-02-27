I tried to report this bug through the proper channel yesterday on my mobile device but then I lost what I wrote and gave up on it. But here's the run down:

Application: Vivaldi Browser Snapshot

Device: Google Pixel 7A

Android Version: 14

Build: UQ1A.240205.002.A1

I had 0 saves in my reading list and 0 bookmarks saved. I was just thumbing through every tab in the app to check it out. I opened up bookmarks, then backed out of the bookmarks folder into the bookmark list area where there area 4 folders (mobile bookmarks, bookmarks, trash, reading list). I entered into reading list and was completely unable to re-open the main bookmark tab or any other bookmark folders after that. I was about to exit the folder itself, but if I would open the side panel and tap on bookmarks in the side panel, again it would go straight into the reading list folder and was stuck inside that folder until I left the bookmarks panel again.

As an attempt to perhaps turn a 0 into a 1 and break the bug somehow, I tried to save a tab to the reading list. This caused Vivaldi to freeze and crash. I re-opened and tried again, it crashed again. The only way I was able to fix the bug was to completely uninstall and reinstall.

I tried it again to see if it was a fluke. To see if I could duplicate the issue, so I went back into the reading list, and again got the same result. Have reinstalled again. I love the dark theme and uploading my own home screen wallpaper so much that I won't be rolling back to the stable version. I'm just staying away from the reading list folder on mobile.

Hope this makes it to the developers eyes. Keep up the great work, I know it's a beta version, so these things are expected and I'm happy to get to contribute. cheers!