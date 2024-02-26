Add a search function in the RSS reader
there are websites that i can find in other rss readers but not in vivaldi, because it doesnt have a search function like in other readers, that would help a lot!
I don't understand you, there's already a searchbox at the rss reader
@derDay no I meant a search for rss feeds of different websites on the net.
Use Feedly for that: (login with a fake email)
It is very powerful.
@cardds In Mail Panel press this button and type search term:
@kurai
I think he wants to search the web for websites, which offer rss
@barbudo2005 youre right, i can just use other readers search, thanks i think inoreader search is better then feedly, btw do you know if there is a way to rename the website name in the actual feed? i know you can rename it in the side tab.
& last question do you know if vivaldi has a limit to how many you can sub to?
@kurai no I meant searching websites ) I will just use other readers.
If you want the best Feed Reader look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86475/make-the-rss-feed-panel-more-functional-interactive/4
@barbudo2005 thanks! i will try it out, even tho it doesnt have a search.
do you know what "proxy-default/feedly" means in the settings of feedbro?
also, you said i can use feedly's search to get the links, but how do i get the link? i dont see the link in feedly.
Said:
how do i get the link?
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94699/vivaldi-feed-reader-break-free-from-the-algorithm/29
Said:
do you know what "proxy-default/feedly"
I don't see this setting.
@barbudo2005 i dont have the "more settings" option in feedly, why??
you can see "proxy" when you press on add a new feed, where you typr the address.
@barbudo2005 i found the more settingsoption
thanks
Note that Feedbro has the function to find the feed of a site:
1.- Click the Feedbro extension and press "Find Feeds in current tab":
2.- Select the folder and click Suscribe:
@barbudo2005 ye I saw it, so you don't know whats the proxy option when you search for a feed?
BTW is there a downside for putting 1 minute scan interval?
@cardds Said:
so you don't know whats the proxy option when you search for a feed?
No, I don't.