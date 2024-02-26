When you right-click on the Vivaldi app in the dock, you are given a list of open windows. However, if you have multiple profiles configured, it doesn't tell you which profiles each window is running under. This would be extremely helpful for selecting the correct window.

Additionally, it would be very useful to be able to choose to open a new window in a specific profile from this context menu. At the moment, you must open a new window, which will default to the last profile used, and then swap to the actual profile you need, which is cumbersome.