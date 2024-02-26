Profile information and options in dock context menu
When you right-click on the Vivaldi app in the dock, you are given a list of open windows. However, if you have multiple profiles configured, it doesn't tell you which profiles each window is running under. This would be extremely helpful for selecting the correct window.
Additionally, it would be very useful to be able to choose to open a new window in a specific profile from this context menu. At the moment, you must open a new window, which will default to the last profile used, and then swap to the actual profile you need, which is cumbersome.
OakdaleFTL
@rLok This has been requested before; and I agree it would be useful... Have you voted for it?!
I forget which user asked for this first, but I mentioned it here...
The other user (that I vaguely remember) showed examples of other Chromium browsers that did offer what you want! So, there's hope!
An other nice touch would be for the browser itself to accommodate Vivaldi's liberal acceptance of profile avatars...
I searched the forums. I could only find one previous request that I thought matched, and that had been archived with no discussion. I'll happily vote for other matching suggestions.
There's definitely more work to be done with avatars, and better integration of them would be great.
