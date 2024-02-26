Lost event on edit
-
I'm using the last snapshot. Got a call rescheduling an event and done that using vivaldi mail client. It was as simple as changing the day from June 19 to June 18. After doing that I got a window to login into google and granted access as needed. The end result after conceding the rights was:
- the event disappeared from vivaldi mail client;
- the event shows in google calendar;
- the event does not sync and forcing a refresh on the calendar tab shows the following in the status bar: "Refresh completed. No change."
So a lost of consistency between the calendar on vivaldi client and the calendar on google calendar is observed with no way to repair.