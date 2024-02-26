Can't delete repeating task
-
@eggert Hi.
In Calendar, I added a new task. I asked for it to be repeated without an end date (huge mistake). I can't delete this task -- for today or "all events" or "from this & upcoming". I've had this problem before but thought it was fixed some time ago. <sigh> I guess not. 🥺
-
Would be checked the
Offline Account?
You can debug for more info
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/troubleshooting-and-debugging-vivaldi-mail
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
arnar Vivaldi Team
@janrif
Thanks for reporting.
I'm trying to reproduce you error.
Do you seen any errors in the log?
Are you using online account? Which service?
I'm able to create task, recurring forever using local calendar.
And delete it afterwards.
Are you deleting the first instance of the event of the recurring ones?
Arnar
-
Thanks for reporting.
I'm trying to reproduce you error
Thanks for picking this up; much appreciated
@arnar said in Can't delete repeating task:
Do you seen any errors in the log?
Yes
code_text12:44:24.195 warn [Calendar - ] Event to copy (id: 25903:1708664400000-50) not found
Also
13:19:31.258 error [Calendar - update, calendar] Family {"accountId":"4","active":true,"color":"9FC6E7","ctag":"/caldav/v2/[email protected]/events/sync/ChoI+NOJvOy8hAMQ+NOJvOy8hAMYBCDa0omiAg==","description":"Family","hidden":false,"iconindex":0,"id":"42","lastChecked":1708861899592,"name":"/caldav/v2/[email protected]/events/","orderindex":0,"supportedCalendarComponent":{"vevent":true,"vjournal":false,"vtodo":false},"timezone":""} {}
@arnar said in Can't delete repeating task:
Are you using online account? Which service?
Yes, Vivaldi & Google
@arnar said in Can't delete repeating task:
Are you deleting the first instance of the event of the recurring ones?
Yes
This situation also seems to have caused some unintended circumstances where I couldn't get emails. Currently working in a brand new profile in which I recreated Email accounts & was able to download but can't retrieve my bookmarks, speed dials, etc. Very frustrating as you can imagine. Thank you.
What I've described has been in
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 5c2593a2fee32e8ecaa6e8fc0fa3aae84c8d3413
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26058.1400)