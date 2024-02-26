Disconnected Email Accounts
-
I'm on a brand new installation of this version of Vivaldi
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 5c2593a2fee32e8ecaa6e8fc0fa3aae84c8d3413
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26058.1400)
I re-created email accounts; some google, one vivaldi
Vivaldi displays "Mail client starting..." but nothing happens
Mail Status indicates all accounts are "disconnected"
I searched Help articles & didn't find anything on this particular problem & don't know where to go from here. Can someone help? TIA
-
edwardp Ambassador
@janrif I have experienced the 'Mail client starting...' issue. It's been reported as VB-100850.
The only way that I can see to correct this, is to exit Vivaldi, then re-launch it.