Vivaldi crashes frequently & randomly.
-
Recently, Vivaldi crashes much more frequently & randomly. It even crashes when I open Google. The browser has a chance of crashing suddenly when I open any URL.
I think a possible reason is that Vivaldi's server is in Europe, while I am in Japan. After a timeout or exception occurs when interacting with the Vivaldi server, there may be a crash when opening a link?
When the network is not very good, crashes become more frequent, especially recently when Houthis knock out the underwater cables linking Asia and Europe, leading to a sharp increase in packet loss and error rates in network connections between Japan and Europe.
Anyway, I need to review the crash log but I cannot find it. Does anyone know where is the crash log?
-
Hi,
Have you confirmed this behavior still happens on a Clean Profile?
-
mib2berlin
@kukuro
Hi, Vivaldi does not connect to any server except the sync server and Google server for extension updates and it never crash for me.
Extensions can crash Vivaldi, you could disable all and test this but better is to create a new clean profile.
Third party software can crash Vivaldi too, the last user report was
Qustodio, parental control, chrash Vivaldi
AVG TuneUp, cleaning break Vivaldi
For crash logs check: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi crashes frequently & randomly.:
Vivaldi does not connect to any server except the sync server and Google server for extension updates
And any email/feed server if Mail/Feed is enabled?
Although they shouldn't cause crashes either.
-
For crash logs check: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
@mib2berlin Thank you for helping me find the logs.
Really many crashes...
Exception Information is: The thread tried to read from or write to a virtual address for which it does not have the appropriate access.
I'm not sure what does it mean.
I'll try a clean profile later.
-
Vivaldi does not connect to any server except the sync server and Google server for extension updates and it never crash for me.
@mib2berlin Actually what I'm alluding to is sync server.
I guess there is few Asian here. Vivaldi has many unexpected behavior here (Asian). For example, https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86951/closing-stacked-tab-in-windows-panel-will-cause-blank-page/3?_=1708969298060
-
mib2berlin
@kukuro
Nooo, we have a big Japanese community, one of the greatest in the world.
May you ask in the Japanese forum section.
I can reach the internal bug tracker and I am not aware of any sync bug crashing Vivaldi.
When you can reproduce it in a clean profile you can report it to the bug tracker and add one of the log files.
Crash bugs are often easier to fix then other bugs.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I have tried for several hours but I still cannot find a stable way to reproduce it. It just crashes randomly.
Can I just upload .dmp file to vivaldi.com/bugreport/ without providing a reproduction method?
-
mib2berlin
@kukuro
Hi, did you test this in a clean profile?
If your profile is broken for some reason, nobody could reproduce it.
If you cant reproduce it in a clean profile it is maybe time to reset it, if you use sync this take only a few minutes to get a working Vivaldi. It depends how customized your setup is.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Create one, don't change or install anything, test.
Independent of your testing I would report it, a developer should be able to check your log file and find the reason of the chrash.
It wil need some time the team check your report and more time to get it fixed, if possible, and finaly get it into a snapshot (Beta) and the stable version.
Cheers, mib