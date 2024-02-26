Recently, Vivaldi crashes much more frequently & randomly. It even crashes when I open Google. The browser has a chance of crashing suddenly when I open any URL.

I think a possible reason is that Vivaldi's server is in Europe, while I am in Japan. After a timeout or exception occurs when interacting with the Vivaldi server, there may be a crash when opening a link?

When the network is not very good, crashes become more frequent, especially recently when Houthis knock out the underwater cables linking Asia and Europe, leading to a sharp increase in packet loss and error rates in network connections between Japan and Europe.

Anyway, I need to review the crash log but I cannot find it. Does anyone know where is the crash log?