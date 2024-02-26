around a month ago i started having issues where vivaldi "freezes" when i start it up. for example i boot up my pc and open the browser, only for it to be unresponsive and slow, it's not like it doesn't work either, it does it's just that it takes VERY LONG to respond to my actions. let's say i open a new tab, it waits a bit and opens one but nothing shows up, it's a blank page and if i try to close it the page itself disappears but not the tab shown on the tab bar. i can't interact properly in the homepage as well. the animations work but it doesn't work if i click on them. after a few minutes (it seems arbitrary) it starts functioning properly again. it's honestly getting VERY annoying, i even have firefox installed just so i can use it until vivaldi starts working properly again. i made a post on reddit, someone told me that "lazy load restored tabs" is broken but disabling it does nothing, another guy has the same issue however for him it's under specific circumstances. side note they both use linux while i use windows