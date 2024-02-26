Vivaldi lags intensely during startup
skyisthela
around a month ago i started having issues where vivaldi "freezes" when i start it up. for example i boot up my pc and open the browser, only for it to be unresponsive and slow, it's not like it doesn't work either, it does it's just that it takes VERY LONG to respond to my actions. let's say i open a new tab, it waits a bit and opens one but nothing shows up, it's a blank page and if i try to close it the page itself disappears but not the tab shown on the tab bar. i can't interact properly in the homepage as well. the animations work but it doesn't work if i click on them. after a few minutes (it seems arbitrary) it starts functioning properly again. it's honestly getting VERY annoying, i even have firefox installed just so i can use it until vivaldi starts working properly again. i made a post on reddit, someone told me that "lazy load restored tabs" is broken but disabling it does nothing, another guy has the same issue however for him it's under specific circumstances. side note they both use linux while i use windows
--
--
--
--
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
mib2berlin
@skyisthela
Hi, a user report "NordVPN" extension break tab hibernate.
If tab hibernation is not working a session with 700 tabs need 10 minutes to open Vivaldi.
How many tabs you are use usually?
It could be any other extension do this, disable all and restart Vivaldi to test this.
Cheers, mib
@Zalex108 said in Vivaldi lags intensely during startup:
Vivaldi Version: | 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Since when happens: | a month ago
OS / Version / DE | Windows 20H2
Nothing you've provided really helps, also i forgot to mention but the issue is more prevalent during the first boot up of my pc.
-
only a few, also i did turn off load last session so i don't see how tab hibernation might be the issue. even when i did have it on it's mostly just a few tabs. i do suspect that my extensions might be the issue so i will try that out thanks
@skyisthela said in Vivaldi lags intensely during startup:
othing you've provided really helps
None of those?
@skyisthela Try doing a new profile and see if you can replicate hangs there.
I don't have issues with lazy load on 6.5.3206.38 (but shouldn't be related if you use few tabs).
@mib2berlin hey you were right it was an extension issue. i just don't know which one
mib2berlin
@skyisthela
I am glad you find the solution, kind of.
If you find out which extension it is, it would be nice if you posted it here.
I could add it to my list of evil extensions and it would help other useres with the same issue.
Cheers, mib