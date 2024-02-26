I have a few websites (different ones, specifically https://silverbullet.md and Dicourse https://community.silverbullet.md) installed as PWAs, meaning they're in my dock — which is great.

However, after some time, I can no longer seem to scroll their windows. I use a trackpad, and when I try to scroll these windows up and down — nothing happens. It's not clear how quickly this happens, but it seems consistent after some time. The only fix is to close the window and reopen it. Anybody else encountering this?

I'm running:

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (arm64)

Revision 5c2593a2fee32e8ecaa6e8fc0fa3aae84c8d3413

OS macOS Version 14.3.1 (Build 23D60)