No option to hide address bar yet?
Can't hide the address bar while scroll?
As far as I know vivaldi is the only browser that doesn't have this feature...
And I want the option to change the font, edit the actions on the address bar, scrollbar to move top or bottom of the page.
+) There is a bug that cannot translate Chinese to Korean.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @hanex177.
There's an option in Settings > Appearance for "Show toolbars while scrolling". Make sure it's disabled.
For the other requests, please browser and search through our feature request on https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/mobile-feature-requests and upvote the ones you'd like us to implement. If you don't see a relevant feature request, start a new topic with one feature request per topic and a detailed description of the feature you'd like to see in Vivaldi.
Already disabled and not works.
I tested on Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S7+, Lenovo xiaoxinpaxd 2022(Android 14), and Lenovo Y700(Android 11), and it's same for all devices
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Make sure the app is up to date and if you've made any advanced changes via flags, disable them.
If you're using Stable and willing to test some more, you can try out the Snapshot as well.
I did not enable any flags feature.
I tested snapshot and found that the status bar is not also hidden, (not just the address bar)
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I did some further digging and found similar reports. I've linked this thread to the internal bug report.
Check here for a workaround: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/690542.
I followed the instructions and succeeded once. But I tried it again, I couldn't reproduce it. Also it is not a fundamental solution.
This seems to be a pretty old issue, any plans to fix it anytime soon?
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Short sites won't trigger this,
Like here at the Forum, Topics with one Post.
Others works fine here, on 3 Devices, one of them, Samsung A13.
Also,
