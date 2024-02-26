Regression fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3278.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes several regression fixes.
xD
Thx for the fixes!
Thanks for the hard work but still the search bar is only displayed with all its buttons and attributes when the screen is oriented horizontally, with the. vertical orientation I can't see part of the interface. Best regards...
the browser stopped launching on Android 8.0.0; EMUI 8.0.0
Got the Tab Switcher error but fixed after restart Vivaldi
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
User Mistake
Also got an error selecting a Custom Wallpaper
Mistake,
It was a Dual App Vivaldi version and from there, it has no access to the File Explorer despite can Download files
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
Hi,
Would you check about this on your Xiaomi?
Hi,
Have you tried Cleaning Cache / App Data from Android itself?
mib2berlin
@Zalex108
Hi, I can reach the Camera, Screenshot and Download folders with my snapshot dual app.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: The folder does not update new images even after restart of Vivaldi.
I have to restart the device.
@Zalex108 I reinstalled Vivaldi, but the problem is still there.
You may check with another version
https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/vivaldi-technologies/vivaldi-browser-snapshot/vivaldi-browser-snapshot-6-6-3278-4-release/
The arm64-v8a installer does not start after installation. The armeabi-v7a installer works fine after installation.
Android 8.0.0; EMUI 8.0.0
Better from there.
Since using PlayStore version, just I've just Search it around.
Bug: Side button (on the left side of Address Bar at the bottom) is missing from the UI in this snapshot too
Side button is the button that opens bookmarks, history, etc.
It is visible in horizontal orientation.
Yes,
Here too
Forgot to mention but now is confirmed.
Thx,
I've meant about the Wallpaper selection, right.
There is still no option that adds a home button if the address bar is at the bottom.
Thank you, but when will you fix this? No side panel button too.
mib2berlin
@Zalex108
Yes, this is the snapshot dual app:
I setup address bar at bottom to test user issues but I really hate it with a passion.
Cheers, mib
It feels better at the bottom since it's near the fingers.
At least we have the choice to put it wherever we prefer
Nice pic!
the browser crashes when trying to add a page for reading