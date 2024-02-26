Start Page has a BUG
My setting is shown in the image
When I click "+"，open a new tab , the new tab Extension work fine.
When I click "Homepage"icon , the new tab Extension work fine.
BUT,when I start my vivaldi , the new tab Extension doesn't work.
It always startup with blankpage, Whatever I choose"Start Page" or "Homepage"
Such as the next image
vivaldi: 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) （64 bit）
system: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3227)
Extension: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/infinity-new-tab/dbfmnekepjoapopniengjbcpnbljalfg
@540923555
Hi, please add your Vivaldi, OS version and which extension this is.
Many extensions are not working in Vivaldi, specially extensions which add functionality Vivaldi already have for.
Tab, bookmark management, speed dials, for example.
Cheers, mib
@540923555, no such issue here, I also use a blank home/new tab page. Be carefull with the startoage extensions, a lot of these are ot very trustworth and can cause several problems (same as with other UI extensions in the store). Vivaldi can use Chrome extensions, yes, but not all of these, Vivaldi isn't Chrome and most extensions from the store are redundant in Vivaldi and even can cause conflicts with it's own features (80% of the issues reported in the Forum are caused by some extensions)
Generally, if you use extensions, look if it has a link to an homepage, ️if not
prefer those which are OpenSource (linking to GitHub, GitLab, SourceForge, etc), ALWAYS READ PP AND TOS.
@mib2berlin
@540923555, as said, read TOS and PP. Use instead Tabliss, it's OpenSource, Privacy oriented and do the same. Tested and no issues
Infinity Tab isn't the worse, but...(apart of causing your issue)
the same issues on my vivaldi......
@540923555, not on mine, hm, maybe related to other extensions you use, or some W11 hysterics which avoid to load this extension
@Catweazle @540923555
I get a blank page in a clean profile too, no other extensions on Linux, new tab, home is working with Tabliss.
Cheers, mib
I uninstall my vivaldi，and reinstall it(not sync)，the issues is still....
fuck W11...
@540923555
Hi, maybe this is interesting for you, Widgets in Vivaldi with a user modification, no extensions needed.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95430/speed-dial-widgets
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thank you, but I‘m not a developers, it too difficulty for me