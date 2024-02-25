the key you choose to select the bookmarks panel works only once
maradona10
until a few months everything was ok, then I used the F1 key to select the favorites panel and it doesn't work as it should, in fact I start Vivaldi, select the F1 favorites panel, open the site and then press F1 again and the favorites panel doesn't turn on again.
I've tried and tried in every way I know how, Thank you bye
mib2berlin
@maradona10
Hi, F1 is the default key for open the help pages, do you change this?
Open vivaldi://settings/keyboard/ and select View, there search for Bookmarks Panel and add a different key combination to test this.
The default panel keys are Ctrl+Shift and a single letter, Ctrl+Shift+H for history, Ctrl+Shift+N for notes and so forth.
Maybe the setting was reseted after an update.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@maradona10 No such problem here. One has to remove the default F1 assignment to Help before one can assign it to View, Bookmarks Panel. Then F1 toggle the Bookmarks Panel.