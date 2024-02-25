Sigh. I suspected this query would descend into the (for me not at all relevant) question of whether the webmaster of the site in question should have separate versions of their site on http vs https. All I want as a user is seeing the content of their HTTP site and not of the HTTPS site. And @yngve : I am not the site owner so I can't change the setup. And I very much doubt that the owner, in this case, is even remotely interested in doing that.

I have no problem that Vivaldi, even when given an http site, at first tries to locate the page on the https site. What I do have a problem with is that Vivaldi, after I manually delete the "s" in the URL, still insists on giving me the https pages although "Always Use Secure Connection" is off (much like Google search, Vivaldi seems to know better what I really want). Why does this option exist if it's ignored anyway?

And a big thank you to @Pathduck for actual listening and providing a workaround. Problem solved, for the time being.