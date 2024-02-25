Enhance Tab Switching Sensitivity
Feature Request: I propose adding a sensitivity adjustment setting specifically for tab switching by scrolling since users like me who use a touchpad find it to be overwhelmingly sensitive. This feature would allow users to fine-tune the behavior according to their preferences. Here are a few ways this enhancement could be implemented:
1. Sensitivity Slider:
- Introduce a slider in the Vivaldi settings where users can adjust the sensitivity level.
- Options could range from “Low” (requiring more scrolling for tab switching) to “High” (more responsive to scrolling).
2. Customizable Threshold:
Allow users to set a threshold for tab switching. For example, if the threshold is set to 3 lines of scrolling, the tab switch will occur only after scrolling beyond that threshold.
Pesala Ambassador
@GraveRunner For your use-case, you may as well disable the setting for:Switch Tabs by Scrolling
Default keyboard shortcuts are 1,2 (with single-key shortcuts enabled) for Previous/Next tab.
I reassigned them to Ctrl+PageUp, Ctrl+PageDown, and use 1-9 to switch to Tab 1 - Switch to Tab 9. (I rarely open more than five tabs).
@Pesala Thank you for your suggestion! While I appreciate the keyboard shortcuts workaround, I still find value in having a sensitivity adjustment specifically for touchpad scrolling. As someone who frequently manages more than 20 tabs, the convenience of scrolling would be a game-changer.
So what I do is, press alt+scroll so I get the whole list but scrolling is insanely fast(NOT HUMANE). Similarly, I have seen this with a mouse. When your right click and scroll it goes like this:
Pesala Ambassador
@GraveRunner Have you tried using the Tab Cycler? Settings, Tabs, Tab Features, Tab Cycling, Show as List. Ctrl+Tab show the Cycler, repeatedly pressing tab (with Ctrl held down) cycles through the tabs.
@Pesala Yes, that is on right now which is why I have that thing in the screenshot and it is really convenient. But when you have 25 something tabs it is a task. I mean, I manage with workspaces and all and it isn't a huge problem.
But all I am saying is it would be convenient if a similar change was brought about. I would be even happy if they just reduce the tabs per second for it because I know it is a quite niche request.