For new accounts, do you have steps to be eligible for the email system?
@ailtonpires2101 They do if you mean vivaldi mail account. Basically is based on account reputation and fair and costant usage of any vivaldi service to unlock the features (especially sending).
How much it will take (weeks, usually) is not known to users.
Welcome to the forum. The mail account is a Bonbon for people who actually use the browser and interact with the community. It's not a service to sign up for.
@WildEnte To be honest, it was more important to know, in this case the access is automatic? And in time it will be
@ailtonpires2101 Please read this. Thank you.
@edwardp Ok, you read the material, from what I saw you basically need to interact with Vivaldi's social media , well Vivaldi is my default browser on both Android and desktop So this release happens automatically in this case?
@ailtonpires2101 If you continue to interact on the forums it will eventually come. If you interact on the forum, in the social.vivaldi.net Mastodon instance, blog here, and sync your Vivaldi instances on desktop and mobile, it will come faster.