LOST EVERYTHING in panel !! Help !!
This morning I opened Vivaldi after some difficulty with Google sign on & have no data in left panel, i.e. mail, notes, lists, flags labels, etc. I have created vivaldi mail connect but that's it. I don't know where to go from here. Would really appreciate some guidance ASAP. TIA
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
If your signature info is correct and you are on the Snapshot, have you already made backups?
Do you mean the Icons are available but no Accounts and other?
Or are the icons missing?
What's on settings?
Your Accounts/Feeds or empty?
How many Windows are open?
I recommend to Clean Browsing Data and Backup the Profile.
Then check whatever fixes.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Sounds like you have either opened a new profile or mail is open in another window. If it is the latter, hit F2 and type "mail"...?
also, if you work with IMAP (and I think you do), all your emails will still be available on the server with all labels applied.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.35 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision 4198c58993d82c2998cbf9d7c81145a3bf1f1a61
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26058.1400)
Zero profiles
After the Backup,
Try adding any of the previous accounts.
Let's see whether displays a message about is already there and can't be added or recovers the info and runs normally.
But since this issue?
I mean, Back up the current Profile despite broken.
You can recover the settings separately, even if Sync was not enabled.
And readding at least one Mail account for test, would recover the local Data.
Notes are available on Sync
Either weren't enabled or something else, but they "should be" on the the Profile locally.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/639403
Workspaces,
Check at Snapshots folder.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94703/guide-recover-sessions-workpaces-after-upgrade
Sync is enabled but no recovery so it looks like it wants to sync from now on. Didn't do anything with that. There were no other profiles besides the one I recovered. Tried to follow your instructions with links to see if I could find folders you cite but my path is very different than yours so don't know where to look further.
"Vivaldi settings"
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/full-reset-of-vivaldi/#:~:text=How to reset-,Vivaldi settings,-Windows
Do not delete
Sorry for continued questions but want to make sure I don't make things worse by not understanding.
Do you want me to follow Exec Path or Profile Path
-
OK. That showed me only "Profile 1" which I don't think will help. But I also use Dropbox & have several folders from earlier dates. V6.6.3271.35 from Feb 8th, for example. I downloaded the entire folder which is titled "Application Zip". The question is: will that provide all the information that was corrupted or lost? And, if so, I can upzip w/o a problem but where should I put it in the directory w/o screwing up what I already have from yesterday 02/26/2024. Thank you for all your help. It is very much appreciated.
The Default order is
User Data/Default User Data/Profile 1 User Data/Profile 2 User Data/Profile X ...
For any extra Profiles added
UnZip and upload pics of that folder.
Application is the Vivaldi itself, not the Profile.
So I don't know what you have Zipped.
-
Now I can't install Vivaldi at all bc of "unknown error". I could go into registry & delete all Vivaldi references but that would probably really screw things up.
-
Having the Profile back is enough.