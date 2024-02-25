last edited by Zalex108

@janrif

Hi,

--

Please,

On each report add:

Vivaldi Version: |

Since when happens |

OS / Version: |

Device Model: |

--

If your signature info is correct and you are on the Snapshot, have you already made backups?

--

Do you mean the Icons are available but no Accounts and other?

Or are the icons missing?

What's on settings?

Your Accounts/Feeds or empty?

How many Windows are open?

I recommend to Clean Browsing Data and Backup the Profile.

Then check whatever fixes.

--

Avoid Data loss

Follow the Backup | Reset links below

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps