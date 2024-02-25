Links preview
I can't find how to systematically preview links in webpages/emails. In most browsers, destination addresses appear at the bottom of the page when hovering on links. I can't find such a setting in Vivaldi preferences.
mib2berlin
@LaGrottedelEscaut
Hi, there is no setting for this, link URL's appear in the status bar automatically.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@LaGrottedelEscaut Display the Status Bar or the Status Info Overlay from Settings, Appearance.
@mib2berlin thanks!
@Pesala thanks!