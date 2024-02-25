address bar at bottom should have new tab button
-
I am using Vivaldi full screen. The address bar is bottom and the tab bar is closed. The tab bar looks ugly below the address bar. I find the home button unnecessary. If I'm going to use the same tab, I tap the address bar and start typing. But if I am going to open a new tab, I cannot open it in a tap. To open a new tab, I have to open the tab switcher or hold down the tab button.
I can open the tab switcher both by swiping and pressing the button. If there is no space for these in the address bar, the user should be able to change them. Do I want a home button or a new tab button? Should I slide open the tab switcher and use the new tab button.
1- Swipe for speeddial
2- Swipe for tab switcher
An alternative
The ugly one