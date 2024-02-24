My device
Whether you’re browsing the web on your PC, laptop, tablet, phone, or even in your car (!), you can transition between screens seamlessly with Vivaldi’s end-to-end encrypted Sync.
Just use your Vivaldi account to log in to the browser to synchronize your bookmarks, passwords, open tabs, notes, and more.
@said45 A single device can still set up a sync account, which will upload your syncable data to the sync servers.
mib2berlin
@said45
Hi, I don't understand your post, it is all possible with Vivaldi since a few Years.
Open the help pages and search for sync.
Cheers, mib