Using Google password to open Vivaldi is a PITA
-
For some reason, everytime I open Vivaldi, Google opens an authentication page. Then it refuses to go away. This is a PITA & is something I must of done but I don't know how to fix it. Anyone? TIA
-
@janrif You've added a Google Mail/Calendar account, now it's asking for your credentials.
-
mib2berlin
@janrif
Hi, this happen sometimes after an update of Vivaldi, Google ask for the confirmation again.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Sometimes Google's oAuth detects browser changes and you need to re-auth.