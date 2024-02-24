Mail setting segments are squished
-
In Mail, settings, I find that -- with some of the added options -- that the lower settings screens are squished & require user to intervene in order to input search criteria. Anyone else? TIA
-
@janrif Your hardware, screen size?
I note also that you are on an OS that none of my systems here will have until late this year or early the next. You're a Windows insider? Vivaldi is not built to be compatible with 24H2 I fear, and on 22H2, I don't see your symptom.
-
@janrif I also noticed that this system hasn't updated to 23H2 for some reason, so I'm downloading and installing that now, to see if anything changes.
Edit: OK, so I did that. Still no symptom here.
-
Asus 24x14
100%
Yes. I'm on Windows Insider but didn't see this until recent additions to Mail Settings Page
-
@janrif I've checked it on all my Windows machines. Not seen here. Something to do with how your Winver interacts with your GPU or video drivers perhaps. I simply can't reproduce it.
-
Can you post a screenshot?
-