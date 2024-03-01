Email display lag [ RESOLVED ]
When opening email item, the display portion, i.e. document view lags before displaying content. Anyone else?
I have my accounts set to prefetch mail contents. They appear immediately here. Are you set for prefetch?
@Ayespy said in Email display lag:
No. Where is that option. I looked in Email Settings.....?? TIA
mib2berlin
@janrif
It seems they change the name of the setting, was "Prefetch" before, now Download Messages ....
@janrif It's now called "Download Messages for Offline Viewing and Searching" and it is found in the Identity tab of the mail settings for each individual account.