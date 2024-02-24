Today, hopefully a radiant full moon at 13:31CET peak
"Today is #fullmoon at 13:31 CET. Geocentric declination +12°40'16,66". Geocentric distance 405917.28 km (63.64195 Earth radii). Apparent diameter 29'26,26". It is the smallest full moon of the year."
According to the good open source app 'Trail Sense' for Android from the better app store 'F-Droid', the full moon rises today at about 5:40 am, culminates at about 12:10 pm and sets at about 7:30 pm tomorrow.
The data refer to approximately the centre of Germany.
Perhaps there are also photos possibel here.
If you are interested in further details:
Open Source Messenger [Matrix] space:
#astronomie:matrix.org
English is spoken there too.
Maybe you can see the US lunar probe Odysseus, which landed successfully on Friday.
"Private spacecraft makes first US landing on the moon in more than half a century | DW News"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFb8X1bAHlE
@ingolftopf said in Today, hopefully a radiant full moon at 13:31CET peak:
landed successfully
I guess that depends on your definition of "successfully." It tipped over on touchdown and is lying on its side. Hard to say how much of its mission it will be able to complete in that position...
I've checked the map of Central Germany.
No offense, but how many bad things have happened? ...in a row.
Bad kissing???
@shifte said in Today, hopefully a radiant full moon at 13:31CET peak:
Bad kissing???
German "bad" is not the same as English "bad."
Japanische Badekultur does not mean "bad Japanese culture"
@Ryszard
Thank you! Got it!
Languages are difficult.
bad = bath
Badekultur = bath culture
@shifte said in Today, hopefully a radiant full moon at 13:31CET peak:
I've checked the map of Central Germany.
That is, the localities you indicated on the map are spas. Which you can easily recognize by that "Bad" in front of the proper name. In Poland, spas have "-Zdrój" at the end of their names.
History is such that Świeradów-Zdrój was once called Bad Flinsberg.
@Ryszard
OK!!
"bad" = "bath" = "Zdrój "
Zdrój https://ja.bab.la/発音/ポーランド語/zdrój
doroid???
Languages are very beri difficult.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Ayespy
Yes, but it has already landed once without crashing.
There have been frequent problems with the last moon landings.
It doesn't work as smoothly as it did with Apollo, so new experiences have to be made first.
@shifte
Were you still able to see the full moon, or did the message come too late?
Otherwise there is always good information in the open source messenger [Matrix]
#astronomie:matrix.org
And
OpenAstronomy - http://openastronomy.org - Open Source, Open Development Astronomy
#openastronomy:openastronomy.org
Physique, biologie, chimie, géologie, astronomie, et philosophie des sciences naturelles (règles de l'#arene-des-debats:matrix.org)
#sciences-naturelles:matrix.org
Both [Matrix] rooms are also available in English.
@ingolftopf
Guten Morgen!
Sorry, I was sleeping. Moon has set.
9 o'clock in the morning here.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@shifte
I hope you have a great day.
