"Today is #fullmoon at 13:31 CET. Geocentric declination +12°40'16,66". Geocentric distance 405917.28 km (63.64195 Earth radii). Apparent diameter 29'26,26". It is the smallest full moon of the year."

According to the good open source app 'Trail Sense' for Android from the better app store 'F-Droid', the full moon rises today at about 5:40 am, culminates at about 12:10 pm and sets at about 7:30 pm tomorrow.

The data refer to approximately the centre of Germany.

Perhaps there are also photos possibel here.

