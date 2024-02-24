What is true in this li k text ?
Is it true ?
Is V maybe not as secure as it is made out to be ?
Please comment on the points made in this link : https://spyware.neocities.org/articles/vivaldi
A lot of crap like these out there. According to this page, the spyware level of any browser you use is High to Extremely High. I don't know what they are based on, but I don't think it fits reality.
https://spyware.neocities.org/articles/firefox
https://spyware.neocities.org/articles/brave
https://spyware.neocities.org/articles/opera
https://spyware.neocities.org/articles/chrome
Edge not even appears and only the Otter Browser is without spyware
https://spyware.neocities.org/articles/otter
As said, crap, tin-foil hat level.
DoctorG Ambassador
Yes, and it is like "DNS protocol is spyware, it sends to server owner the domains i visit – SPYWARE!11!1!!"
