Move settings and panel toggle in Toolbar Editor
-
probably reported as a bug, but I consider them more a minor UX annoyance so...
settings is on panel bar by default
panel toggle should be in status bar (you can't toggle anymore an hidden element)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Hadden89 I reported this bug long ago. It happened after the refactoring of the default toolbar settings with the centred URL etc. This regression should have been fixed months ago.
VB-97070 Panel Toggle button is on Navigation Toolbar, but on Panel Toolbar Edit Dialog (27/4/2024)