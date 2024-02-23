How to reset your gear in private mode?
I don't know what I did, I disabled the private mode gear. So, I want to change the background image and I can't, because the gear isn't there!
If you removed the gear button, just read here and place it back in where you want:
you can't really disable private mode; you likely removed the keyboard shortcut
or the entry from the menu
in most cases, with ctrl+shift+n it will open.
mib2berlin
@Hadden89
Hi, I guess @MarioJorge meant this gear:
tried, but I couldn't, because my vivaldi is in Portuguese
@MarioJorge No need to do a new thread
Btw:
- right click on a vivaldi button (eg: reload) > edit > customize toolbar (or how they are called on your locale)
- on top left > choose status bar (or how is called) and drag the gear button where you like with left click
- done.
@Hadden89 Unfortunately other than in Portuguese, I can't get there!
right click
left mouse button + drag
btw we have a Portuguese section if you need or meant something else
Vivaldi does have Help files:
https://help.vivaldi.com/pt-pt/artigos-destacados/editar-barras-de-ferramentas/
When asking for help and you lack the language to accurately describe your issue, it is always an advantage to make a screenshot of the problem you're seeing.