Everything is just how I want it, except these bookmarks disappear...(and others)
-
I have everything just how I want it, except the bookmarks linked above that disappear into the darkness.
How do I fix that? (Yes, I am a Novice.)
I want all the colors to remain the same, except for those icons that fade into the background.
Here is my current custom CSS...
.address-top .toolbar-mainbar:after { height: unset; } .address-bottom .toolbar-mainbar { box-shadow: unset; } .bookmark-bar { background-color: var(--colorBg); } .color-behind-tabs-off .bookmark-bar button { background-color: var(--colorBg); } .color-behind-tabs-on .bookmark-bar { background-color: var(--colorBg) } .color-behind-tabs-on .bookmark-bar button { background-color: var(--colorBg); }
Can anyone help me on that?
To your Best,
Curtis
-
@Nubco A dark(ish) theme and sites with dark favicons, not a lot to be done about that. But try this:
.bookmark-bar .bookmarkbarItem img { filter: drop-shadow(0 0 1px white); }
This adds a subtle drop-shadow on the icons, making them easier to make out on a dark background. This is the same "trick" Vivaldi does on the active tab.
-
@Pathduck said in Everything is just how I want it, except these bookmarks disappear...(and others):
@Nubco A dark(ish) theme and sites with dark favicons, not a lot to be done about that. But try this:
.bookmark-bar .bookmarkbarItem img { filter: drop-shadow(0 0 1px white); }
This adds a subtle drop-shadow on the icons, making them easier to make out on a dark background. This is the same "trick" Vivaldi does on the active tab.
That's awesome and works great! Thank you!
How about this item that didn't participate?
-
@Nubco That's a folder
Have you learned to inspect the UI?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
Would make it easier for you instead of having to ask for every single element you want to change
A problem with your CSS seems to be you're setting the bookmarks bar background explicitly, instead of letting the theme control it and set colours appropriately for contrast. So you get a dark folder on a dark background. I suggest you use the theming instead. Otherwise you'd have to make a lot of small corrections to your CSS to fix that.
A good way to learn UI inspect though
To get you started the selector for the folder image itself would be:
.bookmark-bar .bookmarkbarItem.folder svg
-
@Pathduck - Yes, I had to override that bar because my theme would otherwise make the bar that same bright yellow which was otherwise overwhelming.
This issue is my only remaining issue.
Everything else is perfect for me and has been serving wonderfully for months, with this one single remaining irritant. I thought the other fix would apply to the whole.
Obviously, I don't know what I'm doing in this area.
I'm trying now to figure out what to do with that selector you thankfully gave me.
I appreciate it. I'm closer now.
-
Got it. This works good enough for me...
.bookmark-bar .bookmarkbarItem.folder svg { color: white }
Thank you so much!
-
@Nubco Title would still be black - but you'll figure it out
-
Dang! the words don't show up!
-
I had to override that bar because my theme would otherwise make the bar that same bright yellow which was otherwise overwhelming.
That's controlled by the theme settings.
-
Wow! that CCS Selector stuff is complex. Please just share your secret. I just want to get back to work mostly. I rarely make changes at all.
Please don't interpret my plea as any level of ingratitude. I appreciate the help already provided greatly. It would just be so nice to be done.
-
@Nubco OK a quiz. You already know how to select the
svgelement in the
.bookmarkbarItem.folderclass.
How would you select for the
titleelement?
<button data-id="15" data-offset="0" title="Show folder contents" tabindex="-1" class="bookmarkbarItem folder" draggable="true"><svg width="16" height="16" viewbox="0 0 16 16" class="folder-icon"> <svg viewbox="0 0 16 16" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">...</svg> </svg> <span class="title">Bookmarks</span> </button>
.bookmark-bar .bookmarkbarItem.folder .title
Or even simpler - not just folders:
.bookmark-bar .bookmarkbarItem .title