Everything is just how I want it, except these bookmarks disappear...(and others)

How do I fix that? (Yes, I am a Novice.)

I want all the colors to remain the same, except for those icons that fade into the background.

Here is my current custom CSS...

.address-top .toolbar-mainbar:after { height: unset; } .address-bottom .toolbar-mainbar { box-shadow: unset; } .bookmark-bar { background-color: var(--colorBg); } .color-behind-tabs-off .bookmark-bar button { background-color: var(--colorBg); } .color-behind-tabs-on .bookmark-bar { background-color: var(--colorBg) } .color-behind-tabs-on .bookmark-bar button { background-color: var(--colorBg); }

Can anyone help me on that?

To your Best,

Curtis