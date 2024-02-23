Dear Vivaldi,

I frequently load more than 200 tabs simultaneously.

Vivaldi is consuming so much memory. Whereas in Waterfox, things work smoothly.

In vivladi when you have too much pages opened, the videos are not played properly. Even the video previews are not loaded properly.

But in Waterfox, the video is played smoothly, and previews are loaded fine.

I have to use extensions like tab suspender and open with vlc to exterminate memory consumed by background tabs. Please solve this issue.

Also, funny thing is if you have a video downloader extension with inbuilt playing feature, the extension plays the video well, better than vivaldi loads the video. When vivaldi plays the video in its web interface, it hangs, and goes into non responsive mode. Whereas in Waterfox, the videos are played properly. Also i dont need an extension like tab suspender in waterfox, since it always reloads the background tabs when i switch to it, and it only primarly allocates memory and cpu to the foreground tab.

Please try to inculcate these features into vivaldi.

I like your browser very much and would like to use it continously