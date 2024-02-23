WaterFox has better memory management and less lag and plays videos very well
MattAngadiyilV
Dear Vivaldi,
I frequently load more than 200 tabs simultaneously.
Vivaldi is consuming so much memory. Whereas in Waterfox, things work smoothly.
In vivladi when you have too much pages opened, the videos are not played properly. Even the video previews are not loaded properly.
But in Waterfox, the video is played smoothly, and previews are loaded fine.
I have to use extensions like tab suspender and open with vlc to exterminate memory consumed by background tabs. Please solve this issue.
Also, funny thing is if you have a video downloader extension with inbuilt playing feature, the extension plays the video well, better than vivaldi loads the video. When vivaldi plays the video in its web interface, it hangs, and goes into non responsive mode. Whereas in Waterfox, the videos are played properly. Also i dont need an extension like tab suspender in waterfox, since it always reloads the background tabs when i switch to it, and it only primarly allocates memory and cpu to the foreground tab.
Please try to inculcate these features into vivaldi.
I like your browser very much and would like to use it continously
mib2berlin
@MattAngadiyilV
Hi, iirc Chromium browser use a bit more memory than ... fox browser but I can use hundreds of tabs and play HD videos on my second display without any lag.
Maybe the hardware acceleration for the GPU is not working correctly on your system.
You cant really compare Water/Firefox with Chromium browser, they use a different render engine, at least.
If you are short on memory you can enable the power saver.
Open chrome://settings/performance and enable it.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and your system specs.
Cheers, mib
Device name MAV-LPHP
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-5200U CPU @ 2.20GHz 2.20 GHz
Installed RAM 8.00 GB
System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Pen and touch No pen or touch input is available for this display
AMD RADEON (TM) R5 M330- DDR3 4GB 64 BIT
@MattAngadiyilV fox may have a more aggressive hibernation by default.. did you try enable the performance saver at
chrome://settings/performance?
Yes, I know the rendering is different for these two. But, I am just saying, as a user with low key hardware, the difference is much more evident in my system, where one browser lags, the other one performs smoothly.
I have found a way to disable flags for Iframes or something, when i searched before and found out a problem with hardware acceleration.
But I am not able to recollect what the exact flag name was.
My system was reset recently, so had to install vivaldi again
MattAngadiyilV
@mib2berlin Not yet.
I will try to change the power saver setting Thanks @Hadden89
mib2berlin
@MattAngadiyilV
Hi, your GPU is from 2015, maybe the Chromium developer kick it from the supported hardware list.
The best were to check this with Chromium, does Edge/Chrome perform better?
You can try to enable the flag:
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist