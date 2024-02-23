Does this password suggestion come from Vivaldi?
-
In login forms, I often get two password completion entries. I expect the one from Bitwarden, but I've no idea where the other comes from. Is it from Vivaldi? If not, any idea where it comes from?
I've recently disabled password manager in Vivaldi settings and its list of saved passwords appears empty, and Google password manager is disabled as far as I can tell. So I'm really puzzled.
-
Sorry, I found the answer myself shortly after posting. It seems both of them come from Bitwarden!
-
@kAlvaro Yep it looks like Bitwarden. Just curious: In your other browsers on your Android device, is the behavior different? Because for me with 1Password on Android I don't really notice a difference between different browsers. It works just as well on Vivaldi as on others.