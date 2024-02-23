Option to limit 'Typed History' suggestions to domain only
It would be lovely if the 'typed history' suggestions could be set to only ever offer up the domain portion of the typed history. e.g. if I visit example.com a lot, I might sometimes bounce between example.com/path/1 and example.com/path/2 a fair bit. I'd prefer to always have "example.com" be my autocomplete when I start typing "ex", but what I usually see is either /path/1 or /path/2 appended, depending on which one I manually typed in last.