Custom Start Page Wallpapers – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3276.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot introduces custom wallpapers for the start page, includes variety of fixes and upgrades Chromium to the latest version.
This update broke the whole tab overview for me and I can't see or select any of the (hundrets) open tabs.
I'm not sure I can use Vivaldi as my browser at the moment anymore
mib2berlin
@ouzowtf
Hi, I can confirm this.
This is the reason why the Vivaldi team publish snapshots, finding bugs before they land in a stable version.
I cant reproduce this in my daily build which is 3277.27 so I guess the fix does not make it into the snapshot.
@mariap
Hi, should we report this even it is fixed in the Soprano build?
Cheers, mib
Christoph142
@mib2berlin: there's no point in reporting anything to the bug tracker that you already know has been fixed. It's gonna make it into the next snapshot anyway. But you can of course mention it here to draw attention to severe issues that require a follow-up snapshot.
Now that we have wallpapers, I think it would be better if the cells on the Speed Dial were made translucent, with a slight blur, if possible. The current Speed Dial, especially with the list of cells, doesn't look very attractive.
Also, reported bug VAB-8754, very unpleasant.
You won’t believe these three simple steps for the ultimate mobile Vivaldi experience:
- proper reader view
- automatic line breaks on zoom
- deletion of cookies on exit with dedicated whitelist
Custom background finally!!
Let's wait for the Switcher fix anyway
@mib2berlin: Seems to be fixed after Vivaldi was closed in the background. Maybe manually closing "fixes" this too.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The issue is indeed already fixed internally and we'll get a new Snapshot out as soon as possible. For now a restart should fix it.
Bug: Double Address bar in the bottom in this snapshot
Christoph142
@stardust: if you find repro steps please let us know. To me it's just random.