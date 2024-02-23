Hello,

Today I got a notification about my iCloud space. It seems that I was already using more than 75% of the quota. 5GB, as I'm using the free tier.

I'm using Vivaldi on two devices, an iPhone Xs and an iPad (9th gen) and the backup of Vivaldi is taking a lot of space on iCloud.

iPhone (741 MB):



iPad (2,42 GB):



Is this normal? I only use the browser to access a couple websites and it seems to me that it is taking too much space, specially on the iPad.

Thanks in advance for your tips!